Museum of Discovery still undergoing repairs, expected to be open in August

After the winter storm in February, water destroyed virtually all the exhibits inside, causing millions of dollars in damages.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Museum of Discovery is typically a busy spot for families, but it is still closed.

Kelley Bass, CEO of the Museum of Discovery, said he hopes to have the doors back open soon.

“Well, I was really a little bit shocked, and we were all really sad. The people who work the Museum of Discovery love this place,” said Kelley Bass.

Inside is like a construction site, but the sounds of drilling and hammering is music to his ears.

“This is our busiest time of the year. I mean, spring and summer, when the Museum of Discovery makes the money that sustains us during the rest of the year, but not this year,” he said.

In 2011, the museum spent about $5 million to revamp the old exhibits.

But it is money that, unfortunately, went down the drain when the effects of the winter storm ruined many of the exhibits.

“We think it's going to end up being between $5 and $6 million in damage totally. Yeah, about two of that is the building and smaller amounts for furniture and computers,” he said.

The devastation of the flood turned into something good for the facility, because Bass said it was time to make some changes.

“But you know, some of our exhibits that did get damaged beyond repair, I mean, they were great exhibits and they're 10 years old, and we had no plan to get rid of them anytime soon, but now we'll be able to get new ones,” he said.

Renovators are gutting and replacing what is left of the previous exhibits and Bass is hoping that will give customers something new to expect.

“This is going to be completely different because this is not going to be the same experience that our loyal guests have seen over the years. That was a great one, this is going to be a better one.”

In the coming weeks, Bass said he will also be relying on the public’s help get the museum back to life.

“I’m in the silver lining mode. And we have some challenges ahead us and part of that is fundraising. I mean, we really need people to step up and help ensure a bright future for us,” he said.

The museum is expected to be open to the public in August. Full exhibitions are set to be on display in 2022.

On Monday, summer camps will resume at the museum.