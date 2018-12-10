LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A new art mural is currently in production on Main Street in downtown Little Rock.

Artist Jason Jones is painting a large piece titled “Street Gallery” at 304 Main Street, between Soul Fish Café and CJRW.

The artwork is part of the InspiredLR mural project, an initiative of Downtown Little Rock Partnership’s Public Spaces committee. Mac Murphy of the M2 Gallery is curating the project, which will span multiple artists and multiple locations on Main Street.

“Public art is an important part of our downtown,” said Gabe Holmstrom, DLRP Executive Director. “We know this project, like others before it, will attract interest and attention from both our visitors and residents alike.”

“Our goal with the InspiredLR project is to bring art into otherwise underutilized and perhaps uninteresting public spaces in an effort to make them more interesting and inviting,” said Carol Worley, chair of the Public Spaces committee. “These murals will ignite our imaginations and enrich our environment – making them a destination and ultimately an economic benefit for the City.”

“The piece connects the idea of a formal art gallery with whimsical street art,” said artist Jason Jones on the piece. “When people view the work, my hope is that they will smile, enjoy the humor, and, of course, appreciate public and street art.”

