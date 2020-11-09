New mural in downtown Little Rock highlights suicide prevention

The process of the artwork took about a week with the design inspired to educate and acknowledge these issues.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — In 2017, Cade Bethea says he started experiencing mental health problems. It's something he struggled with silently.

"I literally felt like I was Frankenstein or like a zombie almost. I did not understand what was going on inside my head," said Bethea.

That's until the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why started streaming.

"That's the first place where I realized that other people are feeling the same way I'm feeling and it's okay to talk about it. It's an actual thing people go through," said Bethea.

Cade's mental health journey became the inspiration for the newest mural in downtown Little Rock.

Tisha Gribble and Stephanie Bell helped paint the mural located at 417 Main Street.

The process of the artwork took about a week with the design inspired to educate and acknowledge these issues.

"Suicide, unfortunately, is the leading cause of death not only across the world but right here in Arkansas," said Tyler West, an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Board of Director.

"So, it's important that we make an effort to reach out to those we love and care about and let them know that we are still here," said West.

Cade hopes anyone who passes by the mural will feel the meaning behind the message.