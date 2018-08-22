LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A newspaper delivery driver had his car stolen at gunpoint and was shot during the incident early Wednesday, Aug. 22 in west Little Rock, according to a police report.

Howard Shelton was delivering a newspaper to a front porch along his route in Duquesne Place when a man with a gun fired a shot at him and got in his vehicle. Shelton tried to wrestle the gun from the man through the driver side door. The assailant dragged Shelton alongside the door.

Shelton was shot during the altercation on Bouresse Drive.

He said he then saw a red car flee along with his Chrysler 300 west on Trelon Drive.

Officers said the apparent gunshot wound was on his lower left leg. Shelton was taken to Baptist Health for treatment of the injuries.

