LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, July 25, the Civil Service Commission held a hearing after former police officer Charles Starks appealed to be reinstated to the Little Rock Police Department.

Starks was fired in May after he shot and killed Bradley Blackshire in February. The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police said he was fired for violating a LRPD policy which states:

"Officers will not voluntarily place themselves in a position in front of an oncoming vehicle, where deadly force is the probable outcome. When confronted by an oncoming vehicle, officers will move out its path, if possible, rather than fire at the vehicle."

The Pulaski County prosecuting attorney cleared Starks and said he won't face criminal charges.

At around 5:30 p.m. during the first hearing, it was reported that Starks's attorney fell down City Hall stairs, prompting the ambulance to be called and canceling the scheduled hearing for the next day.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, the hearing continued at 8 a.m.

HEARING #1 RECAP

Starks spent several hours on the stand Thursday morning. The Civil Service Commission, as well as attorneys, asked him about his actions, what was going through his mind before, as well as hypotheticals about Blackshire's death.

Meanwhile, outside, there were peaceful protesters with signs that said "stop killer cops," and "police the police."

On the stand, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphreys said he doesn't take any disciplinary actions lightly. He said he feels he made the right decision to terminate Starks.

When Detective Aaron Oncken took the stand, he said that it took two weeks for the officer-involved shooting file to be turned in, which is reportedly half the amount of time it would usually take to submit an officer-involved shooting file.

When a commissioner asked Detective Oncken why the investigation was "rushed," he said the reason for this was due to "new administration" to be "transparent" with the public as soon as possible.

Detective Oncken said that the file was investigated thoroughly and completely.

Later, Assistant Chief Hayward Finks claimed that the investigation into the officer-involved shooting was "rushed" by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in order to get Starks fired.

Finks said that he thinks Starks did nothing wrong.

Finks said during the hearing that he believes that Starks ended up in front of the vehicle while trying to "seek cover" because he believed Blackshire was reaching for a firearm.

Earlier in the hearing, Finks said Starks admitted he never saw a gun when he confronted Blackshire.

A city attorney said there's nothing wrong with wanting a "timely investigation" and that a fast investigation doesn't mean it was investigated wrong.

The city attorney said if Starks was looking to avoid being shot during the incident he wouldn't have stepped in front of the vehicle. He said Starks would've run away from the car.

At around 5:30 p.m., it was reported that Starks's attorney fell down City Hall stairs, prompting the ambulance to be called and canceling Friday's scheduled hearing.

