LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A new farmers market with big plans, Bramble Market, located off Highway 10 and Ferndale Cutoff is officially open. It's a partially indoor farmers market that's offering much more than just fresh produce.

"It’s the right time and the right place," said David Rice, Owner of Bramble Market.

Bramble Market is blooming into a spot for fresh produce, homemade goods, and classes.

“Learning how to pickle, make jelly and jams, baked goods, home beer making," said Rice.

He eventually wants to sell pumpkins and Christmas trees.

"We’re going to roll with the seasons," said Rice.

It started as an idea for Rice back in April.

"We had a secure job and then all of a sudden I found out I was losing my job so life went from expected and normal to uprooted," said Rice who from the unexpected job loss, was able to follow his dreams. “I’ve always wanted to do like a homegrown kind of business."

Open for about two weeks now, the name 'Bramble Market' reminds Rice of the journey he's on.

"A bramble bush can sometimes grow in that disturbed soil yet produce such great fruit," said Rice.

It's offering convenience to those in the area who have wanted more fresh produce close to home, while offering those who sell produce a place to offer their goods.

"It’s so hard this time of year to find a place that's open consistently," said Kathy Schaus who lives nearby.

L.C. Ratchford, selling beef and buffalo, is one of the nearly 20 vendors.

"People are wanting to know more about where their foods are coming from, how their raised and who the farmer is," said Ratchford.

Bramble Market is open Wednesday through Friday 9a.m. to 6p.m., Saturday from 9a.m. to 4p.m. and Sunday from 1p.m. to 4p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/The-Bramble-Market-197862214265927/

© 2018 KTHV