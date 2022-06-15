Pops on the River returns to downtown Little Rock

Pops on the River will be happening on Monday, July 4 in downtown Little Rock and it will offer plenty of entertainment for the whole family and a firework finale.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pops on the River is back for its 38th year! This special celebration is being presented by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and sponsored by Orion Federal Credit Union. It will be happening on Monday, July 4 in downtown Little Rock in the River Market.

The festival begins at 3:00p.m. and will offer plenty of fun and free family entertainment, including a performance by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and it will end with a fantastic fireworks finale.

People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy in the festivities but they are offering limited seating within the amphitheater.

The gates to the First Security Amphitheater will be open for various musical performances, including Nicky Parrish featuring the group Kemistri, followed by Rodney Block who will be taking the stage prior to the Symphony’s performance.

The public can reserve amphitheater seating for $10 through the Pops on the River website.

The event will also be having giveaways for the first 100 military members that check in with their military ID at the Arkansas Democrat Gazette booth.

By entering in the giveaway you could also earn free reserved seating in the amphitheater.

“We are giving all military members, active, reserved or retired, who check in with us at the event a discount card that can be used at many of the food and drink vendors and marketplace merchants as a way of saying how much we appreciate what they do for us and our country,” said Amanda Copley, marketing and events director at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

For the little ones, the festival will have children's train rides, as well as games, and they will even have John Deering, cartoonist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette there to do fun caricatures.

There will also be plenty of fun activities for the adults which include various food trucks, vehicles on display, locally brewed beers and so much more.

The night will wrap up with a fantastic 4th of July fireworks celebration which will blast off from the Main Street Bridge beginning at approximately 9:20p.m.

Fireworks, outside food and drinks, coolers or pets will not be allowed into the park.