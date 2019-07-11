LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Downtown Little Rock Partnership is inviting anyone to come spray paint the pavement in one downtown alley this Saturday.

"You're just going to have a myriad of different colored circles that are going to cover the entire asphalt area," Gabe Holmstrom said.

Gabe Holmstrom with the Downtown Little Rock Partnership said this is a trend cities are doing nationwide.

"We're taking an area that you're not normally going to go to and making it interesting," Holmstrom said.

Called "Paint Party in the Alley," nearly 200 spray paint cans and stencils have been purchased and will be given out to anyone who shows up. People will then be free to spray paint as many circles as they want on the asphalt.

"We're going to have just a river of color going down the alley," Holmstrom said. "We're just really trying to do some of these little things for low cost and really change the look and the feel of the entire area."

Holmstrom said the goal is to make Baker's Alley an attraction. A mural in the adjacent parking garage also just finished up.

"More public art is a good thing," he said.

Businesses that back up to Baker's alley even got to pick and choose their own murals to be painted on the back door. A mural of Jimmy Hendrix was just put up on the back door of RAO video.

"Giving the people the reason to say 'Hey! Let's go walk down here and see this," Holmstrom said.

The paint party is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in Baker's Alley behind the Rep. You can also bring your own can of spray paint. For more details, click here.

