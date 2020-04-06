PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — EDIT: A previous version of this article showed that Pulaski County deputies are looking for an active shooter. They are searching for an active suspect.

If you live near Brittany Point in Pulaski County, sheriff deputies are asking that you shelter in place while they search for an armed suspect.

"EMERGENCY ALERT: Residents around Brittany Point Drive please shelter in place. We are searching for an armed suspect in the area. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA," PSCO tweeted just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

