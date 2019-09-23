LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock residents who call the Spanish Valley Apartments home rallied in hopes of getting better living conditions.

Tenants said one of their big issues is safety.

“We were told we would be given 24/7 access to security,” Elyxzius Frankley said.

The last six months have been a nightmare for some residents.

“It’s been a very horrible experience,” Frankley said.

A group called Arkansas Renters United took a stand.

“I was given a lease by a manager and apparently she didn’t enter it in the system so I didn’t appear as a tenant on the property. So, I kept getting 24-hour notices to vacate,” Frankley said.

Frankley claimed a former leasing manager pocketed her initial payment and dealt with threats to change her locks.

“I ended up losing my jobs due to the tenant harassment because I didn’t feel comfortable leaving my apartment,” Frankley said.

Another fear stems from gunshots the tenants said they’ve heard.

“I had to hit the floor. One of my neighbors, when she heard the gunshots she hit the ground but she couldn’t make it back up because she’s not as young as I am so she ended up having to go to the hospital,” Frankley said.



For the first time, residents fed up with the living conditions rallied for answers.

“Replace us or shut it down,” Tracy Washington said.



Others have issues with unidentifiable maintenance workers entering their bedrooms, mold and pests.

“This is unlivable, they know it’s unlivable they sit behind our backs. We’re not even safe with the maintenance out here, we’re not even safe with security out here. Security themselves are not safe out here. But, they expect for us to pay our money every month faithfully,” Washington said.

For many, simply leaving isn’t an option.

“I don’t have the money right now for a security deposit, an application fee, and the first month's rent,” Frankley said.

Some renters said they’ve filed claims with Better Business Bureau and the Arkansas Attorney General.

We did reach out to the owner of the property, AMG Reality.

Our requests weren't answered by 10 p.m. on Sunday.