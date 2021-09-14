Little Rock proposed sales tax defeated in special election vote

The proposed sales tax has failed with 62% of the special election votes going against the tax increase in the capital city.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock has voted against Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s "penny tax," which would have raised the current tax rate in the city from 9% to 9.625%.

The sales tax has been Mayor Scott's brainchild during his administration and hopes it will bring in more revenue for Little Rock's parks, education, and the zoo.

The proposed sales tax failed with 62% of the special election votes going against the tax increase in the capital city and 38% for the penny tax.

According to Kristi Stahr, Pulaski County Election Commission Chairwoman, a typical special election in the capital city has about 6% of a voter turnout. For the penny sales tax vote, 6.6% of eligible voters voted early with around 200 absentee ballots sent in.

"We'll keep fighting to Rebuild to Rock," the Mayor said in a statement.

"We'll keep fighting to Rebuild to Rock," the Mayor said in a statement.

The sales tax increase was expected to bring in roughly $53 million each year, which would mean the proposal would bring in a total of half a billion dollars for the city if it wins at the polls.