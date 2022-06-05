We're excited:' Summer concert series returning to River Market

Warmer weather means more events. Big artists are headed to Little Rock over the next couple months, including Willie Nelson, ZZ Top, and We The Kingdom.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Warmer weather means more outdoor events, and that includes live music!

The River Market is getting ready for one of its biggest summers in recent memory.

Starting this month, performers will be back on stage once again at the First Security Amphitheater.

Willie Nelson, We The Kingdom, ZZ Top, Justin Moore, and The Black Crowes are just some of the artists coming to the capital city.

"We're excited to have everything back in full bloom and everything going strong this year," said Gina Gemberling, CEO of Little Rock Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

The coronavirus pandemic put a stop to the concerts when we had to social distance.

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) brought a couple concerts at the end of last year, but they expect this year to be better than ever.

"People are hungry, they are ready to get back out and hug each other and be together at these events," said Gabe Holmstrom, Executive Director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership.

People will not only come to the concerts, but also go to the many businesses around the River Market, which will bring in lots of revenue that will go back into the local economy.

Gemberling estimates millions of dollars are made from concerts like these.

"That's why it is so important to continue to program the amphitheater and bring people in and bring people downtown," said Holmstrom.