LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Three Little Rock men pleaded guilty to defrauding a government program for more than $1 million on July 25.

The government program is designed to help distressed businesses such as qualifying nonprofits, veterans organizations, municipal agencies and disadvantaged business acquire government surplus at below-market rates unavailable to the general public.

Mark Gregory Jackson, Sr., 61, Jimmy Don Winemiller, Jr., 53, and Don “Terrell” Stephens, Jr., 39, all of Little Rock, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on July 25 before Chief United States District Judge Brian S. Miller, according to a press release.

The suit claims that the men exploited the program by acquiring surplus property under false pretenses only to sell it in the open market at a steep markup.

Jackson pleaded guilty to accessing the surplus donation program by falsifying documents to claim his disadvantaged nephew owned and operated Kingridge Enterprises. Although, the nephew was not involved with the company.

He then sold supplies from the program at a markup to Winemiller, who then sold the goods at an even greater markup with the help of Stephens, who found buyers.

© 2018 KTHV