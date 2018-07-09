LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Men’s Basketball team uses yoga as a way to prepare for games.

Basketball is a loud sport with a lot of action, and it can be almost chaotic at times.

While yoga is quiet, peaceful, and relaxing. What happens when those two worlds combine? It equals UA Little Rock Men’s Basketball team.

“I just thought yoga was a lot of stretching, just pointless stretching, making it look cool the way they stand,” said junior guard Rayjon Tucker.

He is also no rookie to yoga because he did it at his previous school.

Senior Ryan Pippins has also grown to enjoy yoga. The lights get turned down low, the music is soft, and sometimes hip hop is played.

“It gives me time to relax my mind and stretch a little bit,” said Pippins.

More than likely, this is not what the typical yoga class looks like. But, it is the case every Wednesday in the Jack Stephens Center with their instructor, Dr. Abeer Washington, from Barefoot Yoga Studio.

“As time progresses, I'm winning them over,” said Dr. Washington.

It can sometimes be a little difficult for the players to be still.

“You can't talk. You just have to focus in,” said Tucker.

“I think it's also important to get in your own head and figure out what's going on and what's moving you, what's motivating you, and kind of really tap into that,” said Washington.

Maybe these guys will prove yoga can be for anyone and will show how it can transfer to the court and everyday life.

“…just always staying calm in the moment, knowing that you've practiced for this your whole life,” said Tucker.

The UA Little Rock Men’s Basketball Team does yoga every Wednesday evening. The basketball season is set to start in November.

