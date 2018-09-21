LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Walmart is taking the wheel to make grocery shopping even easier for customers in Little Rock. The retailer is expanding its popular Online Grocery Delivery service to bring delivery to the doorsteps of Little Rock, and its outlying areas like Sherwood, North Little Rock and Bryant.

Here’s how it works:

Order and Choose a Pickup Time: Customers visit the Walmart Grocery website or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to for their order to be delivered. At the time of checkout, customers will pay the delivery fee. No money is exchanged at the customer’s door.

Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Highly trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested. All Walmart grocery orders are backed by our freshness guarantee.

Delivery: Delivery partners will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered, who will then drive directly to the customer’s location during the 1-hour delivery window they chose.

Offer: Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR with a $50 minimum order.

Here’s how it’s different:

Walmart’s Online Grocery Delivery service offers customers their essentials as soon as the same day with a simple $9.95 fee – no subscription required.

Unlike other services where a banana costs more online than it costs in the store, Walmart’s everyday low prices are the same no matter how you shop.

During football season, Walmart is the destination for all things tailgating including an assortment of food, drinks, paper goods and team apparel!

Some fan favorite items include: 32 count Great Value 100% Pure Beef Patties for $19.94, Marketside Bacon Ranch Cheddar Dip for $4.98, Family Size Lay’s Classic Potato Chips for $2.50 and 3 pack Heinz Picnic Pack with Ketchup, Sweet Relish & Mustard for $5.58.

From Little Rock, the retailer won’t be tapping the brakes, with plans to roll out Online Grocery Delivery to 100 metro areas by the end of this year.

Online Grocery Delivery is an extension of Walmart’s beloved curbside pickup service, which is available at 13 stores in the Little Rock metro area right now.

© 2018 KTHV