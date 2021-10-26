What we know about the audit against the Little Rock Police Department

After two reviews of LRPD complaints and policies, one was tossed out while the other was brought before the city directors.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Two separate entities were tasked with reviewing the Little Rock Police Department.

One was done by Dr. Loretta Cochran, an Arkansas Tech professor who works part-time in the Little Rock Human Resources Department.

She was asked to look into several complaints made against LRPD's Chief Keith Humphrey as well as practices within the department.

But after the City had a month to review her report, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement saying in part, "Upon careful review of the report and upon the advice of the City Attorney, no disciplinary action will be taken."

Mayor Scott continued alleging that a GoFundMe donation given by Dr. Cochran to someone involved in the case raised serious concerns about the fairness of her investigation.

One that, the Mayor said, made too many unsupported allegations.

Meanwhile, Tuesday night, Little Rock directors listened to CNA, an independent organization hired by the City, to provide an audit of LRPD's policies.

While they didn't look into any complaints filed against the department, they found several policy concerns including favoritism, and a lack of standards for personnel reviews, and prevention of nepotism and harassment.

"It helps us to be accountable, clear, and transparent, but also what it shows is what we've done well and areas we can improve," said Scott.

The Mayor has asked the Chief of Police to create a task force with members from the Fraternal Order of Police and Black Police Officer Association to address the findings from the audit.

"We can sit down and give our local perspective of how things work to keep it from creating follow on issues," said Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police President Zach Farley.

Another turn of events for the City of Little Rock.

Director Anwan Phillips presented a plan to change the city's government operations, including getting rid of at-large positions. Those positions are filled by Phillips, Joan Adcock, and Dean Kempuris.