LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After Little Rock passed an ordinance in July to allow the creation of an entertainment district, people have been waiting to know when and how to party in the streets of the River Market Entertainment District (RMED).

When does it take effect?

You will be able to drink on a section of President Clinton Avenue beginning on Friday, August 23.

Little Rock officials are expecting big crowds not only because it's the first day, but because right across the river there will be a Chris Stapleton concert at Verizon Arena.

What do I need to drink?

First of all, you need to be 21 years or older to drink.

If you want to take a drink outside of a bar or restaurant, you will be required to wear a wristband. This wristband will be given to you when you receive an official RMED cup.

Both the cup and wristband will be available at all participating locations within the district.

What times am I allowed to drink on the streets?

You are allowed to drink throughout the district during the following times:

Friday - 5 p.m. to midnight

Saturday - 8 a.m. to midnight

Sunday - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

And you are allowed during the following holidays:

New Year's Eve & Day - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Valentine's Day - 8 a.m. to midnight

St. Patrick's Day - 8 a.m. to midnight

Independence Day - 8 a.m. to midnight

Christmas Eve - 8 a.m. to midnight

What are the participating bars and restaurants?

Good question, here's a list:

Buenos Aires Grill & Cafe

Club 27

Cache

Courtyard Marriott's bar

Damgoode Pies

Ernie Biggs

Gus's

Flying Saucer

Stickyz

Rev Room

Sonny Williams Steak Room

Willy D's

Nexus Coffee

There will be other locations where you can bring a drink inside but don't sell alcohol. Here's that list:

The Galleries at Library Square

Bobby Roberts Library of Arkansas History

The Barn

UA Little Rock Downtown

Kilwins

Freckled Frog

Four Square

Where am I not allowed to bring drinks?

State regulations say that you cannot bring your drink from one bar into another. So, if you bought a drink at one location you cannot bring it into another location.

But you are allowed to bring your empty RMED cup from place to place.

No outside alcohol is allowed into the district and no alcohol purchased inside the district be taken outside.

RELATED: Drinking in the street: What to expect with Little Rock's first entertainment district

Where am I allowed to be and drink?

The River Market Entertainment District is from the 300 to 600 blocks of President Clinton Avenue, the 100 block of Ottenheimer and St. Vincent Plaze and the entirety of Ottenheimer Market Hall and the River Market pavilions.

Boundaries will be marked by branded light pole banners and sidewalk decals.

RELATED: Several Arkansas cities set to bring booze to streets in entertainment districts

For any more information, you visit the River Market's website.