LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, Jan. 31 a fire broke out around 9:10 p.n. at the Downtown Deli on 6th St.

The Little Rock Fire Department received the call, which came in from the alarm company as a glass break and motion sensor. The fire marshal is trying to determine whether the fire caused that or not.

Damage was limited to the front of the business, and officials said it can be fixed and reopened, but will first have to be inspected by the health department first.

More on this story as it develops.