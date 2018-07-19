LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Midtown in Little Rock is about to get bigger after the city board of directors approved a multimillion dollar redevelopment project.

Provident Realty Advisors is handling the project. Once completed, the space will be called the District at Midtown.

"I think it's going to see a lot of appeal for the kind of growth that we anticipate,” Mayor Mark Stodola said.

The space behind the Doctors building in midtown doesn't look like much right now, but soon it will be redeveloped into a restaurant and hotel destination.

"I suspect hopefully we're going to see some version of restaurants that are not only independents but things we don't have here,” Stodola said. He said two hotels are also included in the plan.

Stodola said the city board of directors unanimously approved the redevelopment of the area this week, allowing the developer who purchased the property last year to start building this fall.

"I'm sure that for them to come forward with the plans they've done so far, they've got some pretty good ideas how they're going to tenant it up,” he said.

Stodola said the city has been trying to do something with the vacant property once Sears left. He believes this project will boost the economy in Little Rock.

“One of the things about construction as you see the construction going on in the city is that it's a great employer. These construction jobs are going to be putting people to work,” Mayor Stodola said.

Mayor Stodola also said this project will hopefully make midtown a more residential spot.

"I think people are recognizing that its proximity to the western part of the city to the downtown is perfectly situated. I think it's going to see a lot of appeal for the kind of growth that we anticipate,” he said.

The developer has not yet released the plans for what restaurants and hotels will occupy the land.

