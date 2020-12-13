Live-action Nutcracker displayed on Main Street in Little Rock

As a way to entertain while maintaining a distance, guests could drive through the live-action display and watch safely from their cars.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — In a drive-by spectacle starting at the intersection of 6th and Main Street downtown, a live block performance of "The Nutcracker Spectacular" was displayed Saturday afternoon.

In a collaboration with the Arkansas Arts Center, professional dancers with Ballet Arkansas performed sequences from the classic surrounded by props and decorations along the block.

“It just brings so much joy to us to be able to see these families that we’ve been missing so much, and everyone to have them come and to have a little piece of that holiday magic," said Catherine Fothergill with Ballet Arkansas.

She says they thought of a safe way to bring the arts to people.

With city support, as well as a grant from Art Place, they were able to provide an opportunity on the holiday weekend where they would traditionally have programming.

“Lots of community partners created different designs and elements of the balloons and flowers and the dancers have been working for about three weeks putting together the materials,” she said.