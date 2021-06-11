Local philanthropist and arts advocate, Judy Kohn-Tenenbaum, passes away at 71

Judy Kohn-Tenenbaum was known by many in the central Arkansas community for her contributions to several non-profit organizations.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A legend of the Arkansas arts community has passed away.

Judy Kohn-Tenenbaum was known by many in the central Arkansas community for her contributions to several non-profit organizations.

Tenenbaum worked with various local initiatives including UAMS, St. Vincent's, CARTI, The Clinton Library, Riverfest, and the Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

She was also the co-founder of the organization that bears her name, the 'Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater' in North Little Rock.

Her friends and family said that Tenenbaum believed in the power of community and that she was known for her "fierce determination and generous spirit."