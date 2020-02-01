LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The minimum wage in Arkansas increased to $10 an hour Wednesday and one restaurant manager said this will not have much effect on prices in the short term.

"It's something that I feel like is going to be beneficial all around," Jared Browner said.

Jared Browner is the bar manager at Allsopp and Chapple. He said the minimum wage increase is good news for hourly workers.

"Our bussers and dishwashers," Browner said.

The increase, however, does not include servers.

"Any tipped employees get a minimum wage of about $3.63," Browner said. "I want to say in the nineties is when that tipped server minimum wage was set. And it's been unaltered since then."

But the increase to $10 an hour still means managers and owners have to be more mindful of overtime.

"It's just going to make restaurant owners and managers stay on the staff a little bit more," Browner said.

Browner said most restaurants will still dedicate 18-20 percent of their budgets to employee pay.

"You know it's just a vicious cycle with inflation and all that stuff rising," he said.

But while paychecks are increasing, prices on the menu likely won't.

"Simply because those are independent from what we buy from our distributors," Browner said.

Prices are partly set from what the distributor charges. So, unless that goes up, you won't see any big changes in the near future.

"Really all of this is just a slow cycle that has continuously happened overtime. The cost of living everywhere goes up, minimum wage goes up so people can live there," Browner said.

Browner says he is happy for the people who got a rise Wednesday.

"From restaurant to restaurant, there are going to be people working for the lowest dollar that are going to get that raise and I feel like they absolutely deserve it," he said. "You go through all kinds of stuff, 12-16 hours days. Definitely deserve a little extra dough in your pocket."

The minimum wage will increase another dollar next January, making it $11 an hour.