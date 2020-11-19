Arkansas restaurants offer safe to-go Thanksgiving meals, helping you avoid crowded stores

Not only are these to-go options helping you stay safe, but it's also a great way to support local restaurants in a year where many have struggled.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some central Arkansas restaurants are opening their doors for the first time ever on Thanksgiving to provide to-go meal options for families.

At The Corner in Little Rock is one of those restaurants, calling it "Thanksgiving Day Buffet To-Go.”

"Going to the grocery stores, buying groceries, that grocery cart can easily get up to several hundred dollars," the owner Helen Grace King said.

King said she wanted to give people a safe and easy option to enjoy the holiday.

Grocery stores are going to be packed, and with COVID-19 cases only going up, her family decided this would be a great way to give back.

"My team will be wearing masks and gloves all day long. Some people drive up and open their hoods," she said.

The meal feeds 4 to 6 people and includes all the classics like turkey, marshmallow sweet potatoes, and pecan pie.

"These are all recipes we grew up having and eating every single Thanksgiving," she said.

At The Corner is taking orders until Monday or until they sell out.

Jason Reynolds is the executive chef at Petit and Keet, where they are also working on the holiday for the first time.

"With it being now, the cases are on the rise, people don't want to necessarily get out and be exposed at the grocery store," Reynolds said.

Petit and Keet is offering a different to-go option with items like prime rib and braised collard greens. The sister restaurant Cypress Social is also offering more traditional to-go options. Orders are due by Monday, but they will take as many as they need to.

“We’ll be here through the night if need be to get everything ready. So, no limits at all," Reynolds said.

Not only are these to-go options helping you stay safe, but it's also a great way to support local restaurants in a year where many have struggled.

"Any little bit helps. We love the support of our community and appreciate it greatly," Reynolds said.

To order from At The Corner, email atthecornerlr@gmail.com or give them a call 501.400.8458 during business hours.