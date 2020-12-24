Locally owned businesses open doors Christmas Eve as they fight coronavirus pandemic

It's typical for business owners to close their doors on Christmas Eve to spend it with their families, but this year many of them will be open for the first time.

"We are never open on Christmas Eve, so we are going to learn on the fly for this,” said Chris Jordan, owner of Stated Apparel.



Small businesses across Arkansas are taking advantage of the large last-minute crowds ahead of Christmas Day.



"We have a bunch of promotions going,” said Jordan. “We call it our stocking stuffer sale where we have a ton of $5 and $10 items.”

Jordan plans to use the Christmas Eve rush to help make up for losses earlier this year.

Every week his staff has had to be creative to attract business, as keeping up with online retailers continues to be a challenge.



"I think people are so supportive of local that we can compete with box stores during these times when typically we cannot,” said Jordan.



Candles and Cream owner Vicki Collie are opting for the same approach, keeping her doors open in Bryant.

She's expanding not only her hours but business, too.

Collie makes her products in-store, places them on the shelves and online for purchase, and this year She's created a one-stop-shop for holiday shoppers by wrapping the gifts, too.



"We do a lot of last-minute things,” said Collie. “For people driving around and need just one more gift, we are here, especially for the men."



Collie said business owners are doing what they can to survive the pandemic.

Luckily, the community is supporting them along the way but reminds people, some businesses are still hurting, with a future up in the air.

"Even up and down the strip here, they are still struggling, and we need to remember that. So, that's why we need to stay in our community,” said Collie.

Candles and Cream in Bryant will be open on Christmas Eve until 3 p.m.