Locals gear up for Small Business Saturday after taking huge financial hit during pandemic

A Saline County mayor is urging residents to shop local for small business Saturday, even taking his plea a step further.

Bryant Mayor Allen Scott signed a proclamation proclaiming November Small Business Month, and he hopes come Saturday, people will act.

“I did this because it’s very important for us to support our small businesses, especially during this time of crisis with the COVID-19 virus,” said Scott.

Small businesses all around the state have struggled financially through the pandemic, and it’s no different for Vanessa Roberts, owner of Trinkets and Treasures 1012 Boutique in Bryant.

Roberts says she and other retailers are counting on customers for Small Business Saturday.

“The impact it could make for our community to come together to shop local, it would be huge,” said Roberts.

Roberts is just one of several small business owners in Saline county participating in the event, and this year, there’s a wide variety of shops catering to kids, men, women, and food lovers.

“For me, graphic tees are always popular,” said Roberts. “This year we brought in a new line of stocking stuffers called Candy Club, we have a variety of jewelry and women’s apparel.”

With hopes of larger crowds, participating businesses are taking COVID-19 safety precautions to keep customers safe.

Trinkets and Treasures will be limiting the number of customers in the store at once.

“We will have seating outside where people can wait to come in when it’s their designated turn,” said Roberts. “We also have hand sanitizer stations spread throughout the store.”

Mayor Scott just asks everyone to wear a mask, stay safe, and of course shop local this holiday season.

“It is so important for all of them,” said Scott. “It’s their livelihood.”

Some Saline County small businesses that are participating in the event will have gift bags for the first 20 people who come in.

All shops will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and remain open until 3 p.m.