Longtime THV11 reporter joins evening anchor team

When Rolly started at THV11, he produced newscasts before beginning to appear on air, offering his unique storytelling style

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – President and General Manager Marty Schack announced this week that longtime THV11 storyteller and investigative reporter Rolly Hoyt is joining the evening anchor team.

Rolly, a native of Massachusetts, has lived in Arkansas for more than a decade. He is a graduate of Emerson College in Boston and has worked in journalism for more than 20 years.

When Rolly started at THV11, he produced newscasts before beginning to appear on air, offering his unique storytelling style. He has since become the station’s senior reporter with a passion for digging deeper into Arkansas issues.

Schack said, “Rolly and his family are deeply rooted in the Hot Springs community, and we’re thrilled to promote someone so connected in central Arkansas into this important position. He’s well-liked and trusted by Arkansans and is committed to telling their stories.”

Before coming to The Natural State, Rolly worked primarily in sports reporting, specifically horse racing. While working with ABC, ESPN, and NBC, he was part of teams that won three Eclipse Awards and received two EMMY nominations.

During his time at THV11, Rolly has told myriad stories -- many that have even sparked change in Arkansas communities, like an investigation into vehicle crashes happening along US70.

News Director Shayla Teater said, “Rolly has worked hard from the day he started at THV11. He is naturally curious and is dedicated to unbiased, ethical journalism. I’m excited for Arkansans to see him shine in this new role.”

Rolly has been acting as interim anchor while Marlisa Goldsmith is on maternity leave, hosting early evening shows. It’s an opportunity he doesn’t take lightly.

“When we first moved to Arkansas, I found myself remarking on how THV11’s anchors didn’t look or talk like stereotypical news anchors. They seemed like real people. Meeting Craig O’Neill at Oaklawn sometime later cemented that impression,” Rolly reflected. “I’m honored to get the chance to convey a similar impression. I can’t wait to continue sharing stories alongside legends like Marlisa and Craig.”

Rolly lives in Hot Springs with his wife, Jennifer, and their two children. They enjoy spending time on the lake, at the racetrack, and dining at many of the city’s delicious local eateries.