LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) – The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

On July 19, 2018, the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a runaway 16-year-old name Kylee Maloy. Maloy left her home in the Cabot area around 2 a.m.

She is 5’04”, 128 pounds, long blond hair with blue eyes. There is no clothing description at this time. The sheriff’s office believes Kylee was picked up by an unknown individual to meet up with her boyfriend. Investigators learned that she never made it to her boyfriend’s residence.

If you have any information in regards to the location of Kylee Maloy or if you were contacted by Kylee for a ride somewhere please contact the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 676-3000 or you can email a tip anonymously at tips@lonokeso.com.

