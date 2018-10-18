LONOKE, Ark. (KTHV) - The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Roy Moore. He is wanted by the Arkansas Board of Parole for violation of his parole.

Moore is on parole for multiple felonies, including Residential Burglary, Theft of Property, Drug Violations and Fleeing.

The sheriff's office reports that on October 17, 2018 Moore was seen leaving a residence on Bland Chapel Road in Lonoke County, which he had just burglarized. Moore then fled into the woods, and Lonoke County deputies and an Arkansas Department of Correction K-9 Team from Tucker Prison responded, tracking Moore for 5 miles through the woods to a residence on Pigeon Road.

The sheriff's office later obtained information that someone picked Moore up and took him to an unknown location. The sheriff's office reports that a warrant will be obtained for Residential Burglary in addition to his warrant from the Arkansas Board of Parole.

Moore has been arrested over 27 times since 1993. The sheriff's office says 13 of those arrests have been from Lonoke County. Roy Moore has been a suspect in multiple Burglaries since his release from prison this April.

Roy Moore. Photo courtesy: Lonoke County Sheriff's Office

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward up to 1,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest through Crime Stoppers of Arkansas. The sheriff's office can be reached at tips@lonokeso.com or 501-676-3000.

