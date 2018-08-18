LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - A fire in Lonoke left several families displaced.

The Lonoke Fire Department said a call about a fire at the 5th Street Apartment complex came in around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, August 18.

Lonoke Fire Chief, Justin Whittenburg, said one person died in the fire.

Fire staff said the caller referenced a kitchen fire but the cause has not yet been determined.

The apartment manager, Lloyd Nichols, said parents who lived in the building are without school supplies and clothing for their children to go to school on Monday.

Donations for the displaced families are being taken at the Lonoke Community Center and at the Lonoke Police Department.

