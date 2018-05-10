UPDATE - Police confirm Stone has been located safely by family in Saline County.

LONOKE, Ark. (KTHV) – The Lonoke Police Department has asked for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Robert Stone, 57 is from Lonoke. He was last seen the morning of Oct. 1 on foot, in town. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans. A Lonoke police spokesperson says Stone may have mental health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lonoke Police Department at 501-676-6953.

