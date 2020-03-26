NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — L'Oreal USA announced the ways they are helping those in need and the healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak in North Little Rock.

North Little Rock was the only other city besides Franklin, New Jersey, in the country where the company donated masks.

The company's initiatives include:

Beginning to mass-produce alcohol-based hand sanitizer and donating them to healthcare workers

Donating surgical and N65 respirator masks to North Little Rock hospitals

A corporate donation of $250 thousand to Feeding America, a U.S. hunger-relief organization providing emergency support to food-insecure families with their COVID-19 Response Fund

Donating high-need personal care and hygiene products valued at over $1 million to Feed the Children as part of their emergency response to the pandemic

Freezing the payments of the small businesses on the L'Oreal distribution network until their businesses resume

Shorten payment times for small suppliers who "have been most exposed to this economic crisis"

“We stand in solidarity with the brave people who are tirelessly and selflessly working to end this pandemic, and it is our hope that, through these actions, we are able to provide some relief during this challenging time,” said Stéphane Rinderknech, President and CEO of L'Oréal USA.

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

335 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,839 total tests

1,504 negative test results

2 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

