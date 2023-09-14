Lottery ticket sold in Little Rock wins $999K jackpot

A LOTTO lottery ticket sold in Little Rock won the $999,000 jackpot for last night’s drawing— however, the winner has yet to come forward and claim their prize.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A LOTTO lottery ticket sold at J Grace Mart Inc. on N. Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock won the $999,000 jackpot for last night’s drawing— however, the winner has yet to come forward and claim their prize.

The Arkansas lottery player won the jackpot by matching the six main numbers: 1, 5, 17, 18, 23, and 39.

“We encourage everyone who played LOTTO at J Grace Mart Inc. to check their tickets,” said Eric Hagler, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director. “The winner has 180 days of the Sept. 13 draw date to claim their prize.”

The winner becomes the second LOTTO jackpot winner since the game was launched in September 2022.

“We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon," Hagler added.

Retailers receive a 1% commission from the sales of winning lottery products, which means J Grace Mart Inc. will receive a $9,990 commission check for selling the winning ticket.