LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV)- The Little Rock Police Department has a new Cadet program called TRU, Telephone Reporting Unit.

Cadet Robert Scroggin is one of six cadets that make up the program. He said they take non-emergency calls like thefts, financial identity fraud, and wrecks.

“We basically take non-emergency phone calls and free up officers on the street. It helps call time so an officer can get to a higher priority call quicker so there's more officers that are free to answer more emergency calls,” he said.

Scroggin said he hopes this job will lead him to his dream of being an officer with the Little Rock Police Department K9 unit.

“I have a big heart and I like helping people. This is the career I want to do because there is never a dull moment,” he said.

Sgt. of TRU, Dewana Phillips, said this gives cadets a taste of what police work is like and helps them know if this is something they want to pursue.

“They want to do well because they want a career in this. If all six make it as police officers and we continue this program that will be a way for us to get officers that know what this career is really about,” she said.

If you're between the ages of 18-21, you can join the Little Rock Police Department's new cadet program.

The phone number to the cadet non-emergency hotline is 918-4397.

