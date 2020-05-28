LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Editor's Note: The attached video is from May 20, 2020 after the mayor announced there would be a review of LRPD.

Another lawsuit has been filed against LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey; this one being the second within 24 hours.

Captain Marcus Paxton, who works in the department's training division, claims Chief Humphrey retaliated against him after he testified on the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

In the lawsuit, which comes May 28, Paxton alleges Humphrey transferred him because of his testimony and denied him the pay and training he would have otherwise accumulated.

Officer Charles Starks filed a lawsuit against both Chief Humphrey and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. the previous day.

RELATED: Officer Charles Starks sues Little Rock police chief, mayor

RELATED: Competing voices within LRPD welcome mayor's call for outside review