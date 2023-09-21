Little Rock superintendent makes changes to district’s 5-year plan

Fewer students means less money, and the Little Rock School District superintendent is deciding how he wants to improve the district for the next several years.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There was an extensive discussion at Thursday night's Little Rock School District board meeting.

From a decline in enrollment to the superintendent's future for the district — questions about change were on board members' minds.

At the LRSD board meeting, Superintendent Jermall Wright listed three things he hopes to accomplish within the district:

Identify district priorities, like literacy and math Improve school performance and student outcomes Create a five-year strategic plan

"Losing students for multiple years is hitting us fiscally," Wright said. "We've got to take a hard look."

LRSD is down around 300 students this year, leaving them with less funding and needing to reevaluate the next several years.

Some board members weighed in on the situation.

"It looks like we need to take a different turn," LRSD Vice President Joyce Walker Wesley said.

Vickie Hatter, an LRSD board member, also shared her thoughts.

"I still have grave concern about how positions were added to our district," Hatter said. "How top-heavy we are."

On top of that, the district said they are now battling more charter schools and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' newly enacted freedom accounts, which they said could make enrollment decline even more.

"I kind of want to focus on recruitment retention, fiscal sustainability planning, versus the traditional strategic planning process," Wright said.

The board agreed with Wright and passed his strategic plan unanimously.