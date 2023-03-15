LRSD hosts food drive ahead of spring break

Spring break is next week for many Arkansas schools, including the Little Rock School District. Administrators made sure kids wouldn't go hungry during the break.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Spring break is next week for lots of Arkansas schools, including the Little Rock School District.

That's why administrators decided to host a food drive to make sure students don't go hungry over the week-long break.

"Here in Little Rock, our community is always responsive to whatever you put out a call for anything," LRSD Superintendent Dr. Jermall Wright said.

Several cars lined up to donate food and hygiene supplies on Wednesday at Washington Elementary and at other nearby schools in the district.

"Students and families depend on our schools to not just provide educational enrichment, but we support the whole child," Wright said. "Some of our families may need some extra help just to make sure that they have food to put on the table for kids."

Marion Butler and Leon Chitman stopped by to donate to the school, which they help on a regular basis through their fraternity Omega Psi Phi.

"I've seen so many people engaged," Butler said. "Involved in this effort and everything so that's what's exciting about it to me."

Butler said it's not the last time they'll donate food.

"You can't be focusing on your learning when you're hungry and everything so it is very important," Butler said.

Community Site Coordinator Angelia Johnson was blown away by the community's support.

"I can't say enough good things about this community, and what they've done to support Washington Elementary," Johnson said. "If there was a word that was greater than excitement, that's the word I will put here right now."

Johnson knew the community would be supportive, but she said it exceeded her expectations.

"When you actually see it in real-time... you don't know it's gonna be that many," Johnson said. "You don't know it's gonna be that much stuff."

Two weeks ago, food shelves needed some attention, but thanks to the donations they might have to add more.

"That's a good problem to have," Johnson said.

According to LRSD, nearly 80% of students in the district receive free or reduced lunches.