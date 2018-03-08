LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Someone purchased a $2 Lucky for Life lottery ticket at the Flash Market located in Bryant and is a $25,000-a-year-for-life winner. The winning numbers in last night’s drawing were 9-16-17-20-23 with the Lucky Ball being 3. The winner selected all five gold ball numbers without the Lucky Ball number.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery news release, Lucky for Life is a multi-state game with drawings every Monday and Thursday. Five numbered balls are drawn from one to 48 and one Lucky Ball number is drawn from one to 18. If all a player’s numbers match those that are chosen, he/she wins the top prize of $7,000 a week for life. Winners also can take a cash option at the time they claim their prize. All prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

The last Lucky for Life winner in Arkansas was Robert Norwood Jr. from Little Rock. He matched the five gold ball numbers and claimed his prize on March 13, 2018. Norwood bought his winning ticket at the Phillips 66 retailer, Cantrell Road in Little Rock.

“We continue to have big winners,” said Bishop Woosley, director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. “Just this week winners from across the state have claimed prizes of $200,000, $100,000, $75,000 and several $50,000 on scratch-off tickets. And there are hundreds of other players who won lower level prizes."

The Mega Millions drawing tonight, August 3, is for a $50 million jackpot. The Natural State Jackpot has grown to $270,000 for tonight’s drawing. Saturday’s, August 4, Powerball jackpot stands at $203 million.

© 2018 KTHV