Lyon College releases first photo rendering of new vet school

Lyon College will soon expand its campus with a new dentist and veterinarian school. Here is a first look at what you can expect to see.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Lyon College has now unveiled the first rendering of what the campus expansion in Little Rock will look like.

It will include the first-ever veterinarian school in the state.

Construction is already underway in East Village for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, but soon, that will be a common scene as Lyon College adds several new buildings.

"To be working with our new deans, and working with folks around the country to design these facilities, that's really cool," said Lyon College President, Melissa Taverner.

Right now, all that sits on this property is the Heifer International building, but in a couple of years, it will look different.

The two front buildings will be the School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine and the School of Veterinarian Medicine.

There will be two additional parking lots as well.

"The veterinarians and honestly the dentists we have already practicing in Little Rock, they are amazing. They are wonderful professionals and they provide such service to the citizens and their animals in the state. We just need more of everybody," Taverner described.

Both schools will be three-year programs. The students will learn in the classroom at the beginning and toward the end of their studies they will practice under licensed professionals.

"They are going to come prepared, but they will get the real seasoning, the real experience doing an extraction or getting to deliver a cow," said Taverner.