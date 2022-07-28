Shamika Bussey believes her art isn't everyone's cup of tea, but she also figures folks are talking about what she created.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Country music superstar Jason Aldean grew up in Central Georgia, went to Windsor Academy, and even titled his last album, "Macon."

He's a legend, but some people are calling a mural with his likeness a big miss.

The artist Shamika Bussey doesn't mind a bit.

Some folks have a pet peeve over paint on the side of the South Plaza Shopping Center in Macon.

The hometown guy Jason Aldean sits in the company of Otis Redding and the Reverend Pearly Brown.

Jimmy Carter is a syndicated entertainment reporter, and he says recently the internet has lit up like a big green tractor over the fella that wears a cowboy hat.

"I think it's the eyes that might make him look more like the 'Beavis and Butthead' character," Carter suggested.

That's a common sentiment, but don't worry, Bussey isn't easily baited.

"I love the hate," she said with a big grin. " I was laughing when he said his dad said I did him dirty."

There isn't a mean bone in Bussey's body.

When friends asked her to paint Aldean on the side of their store, she said, "Sure."

That happened a year ago.

"I did it in the rain -- in two hours because of the rain -- and I stood on the top of my truck and did it, and I put my heart into it and I felt so proud when it was done. Nobody could take that away from me," she said proudly.

Bussey believes her art isn't everyone's cup of tea, but she also figures folks are talking about what she created.

"I saw was people have an opinion -- everybody has a right to their opinion and I'm like, 'That's life,' and in life, people love us or hate us," Bussey said.

You can't argue with that.

She doesn't know how long Aldean and the others will stay on the wall -- the tenants have moved on -- but she knows that she made one of the town's favorite sons a little more famous.

"I get it. I think she did a fine job and I think he ought to just be happy that someone wants to remember him," Carter exclaimed.

Shamika is having a meet-and-greet at South Plaza this Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.

She says she will have prints of the mural for sale.