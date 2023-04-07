The family hopes people will remember who Wilson was and not how he was taken.

Yatrice Jones allowed her 15-year-old to visit his paternal grandmother in Osceola, Arkansas. Osceola is about an hour from Memphis, Tennessee. Jones says she found out about her son after talking with her brother on the phone.

"He took a deep breath and said 'Jordan just got shot'," Jones said.

Jones told 13WMAZ her son was shot last Thursday. She said she immediately flew up to her family, who live near the site of the shooting,

"No one called my side of the family, and my mom lives directly probably five minutes from the scene," Jones said.

Wilson would have been a sophomore at Rutland High School this fall,

Derek Davi, a friend, had plans to start a clothing business with Wilson. Davis says he still plans to do it in his memory.

Davis' mother, Amber Smith, said Wilson touched everyone he met.

"Can't nobody say he was a bad child, can't nobody say he was disrespectful, he had a great mannerism, always loving, always wanted to give everybody a hug, he was just pure life," Smith said.

When Jones went to the Osceola Police Department, she was told she couldn't see her son's body because it was taken to the crime lab. She later found out it wasn't there and she has still not seen him yet.

Jones has been speaking with detectives at the department and they are still investigating. She says she doesn't believe it was suicide because her son was active and outgoing, and they always had an open line of communication.

She says she is trying to rationalize things and make peace.

"I'm at peace because I know the type of mother I was to him. But I'm more so angry at the situation, and how it's playing out," Jones said.

Smith hopes people will remember who Wilson was, not how he was taken.

"I know they would've been starting their sophomore year, so to their classmates, do as Jordan would," Smith said.

Jones says now she wants answers.