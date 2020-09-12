Magical mailbox appears at Maumelle home for letters to Santa

Old St. Nick sent a magical mailbox to Amanda Galiano's house in Maumelle so kids can drop off their Christmas wishlists.

MAUMELLE, Ark. — The COVID-19 pandemic has cut down on Santa Claus' appearances all over the world this year.

Many kids may not get a chance to sit on his lap and tell him what they want for Christmas, so Amanda Galiano asked the big man what she could do to help.

"I wrote Santa a letter and asked him if I could help him spread Christmas cheer in any way," she said.

"He sent me this magical mailbox. It just appeared."

A bright red mailbox with "Letters to Santa" written across it magically showed up in her front yard among her decorations.

"If kids would like to drop a letter off... Santa will send a letter from the North Pole back," Galiano wrote in a Facebook post about the mailbox.



"Santa wanted me to remind everyone that he can't make any promises for gifts or specific requests since the naughty or nice list is still in play and he's pretty busy, but he can send some holiday wishes because everyone needs a little bit of magic this year."

The magic mailbox is located at 8 Chicot Cove in Maumelle and it appears from about 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.