Main Street Food Truck Festival returns to Little Rock to satisfy your hunger

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A popular event returns to Little Rock on Saturday after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

Thousands will descend on Downtown Little Rock for the 10th annual Main Street Food Truck Festival.

"It's a super important part of our city," Ellen Coulter, a spokesperson for the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, said. "It's become something that we're known for as a city. And we're very proud of that. It's truly a community effort."

Along with dozens of food trucks, attendees can expect local vendors and entertainment for the entire family. Organizers are expecting a big turnout this year.

"I think this year is extra special because it's the first big event where people can come back together, come back to downtown support your favorite local businesses," Coulter said. "And we haven't gotten to do that in almost two years now."

The festival is Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Main Street between 4th and 9th Street will close from 3 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday. Capitol Avenue will also be closed from Louisiana to Rock.

Several surface parking lots will also be closed, but parking is available in most of the nearby decks and on adjacent streets.