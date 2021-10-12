There was a major emergency response after a tornado was reported in the area.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Multiple people were trapped in an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois, in a storm Friday night.

Officials say a building partially collapsed around 9:30 p.m. A National Weather Service storm report indicated people were trapped.

The roof and walls were gone from a large section of the building.

The area was the scene of a radar-indicated tornado earlier in the evening. It was under a second tornado warning later in the night as crews sorted through the wreckage.

First responders arrived on scene quickly, with about 30-40 emergency vehicles at the location to help with the incident. Later, support from multiple area agencies arrived at the location with specialized equipment.

Monarch Fire Protection District, Metro West Fire, Maplewood, Urban Search and rescue teams and a team from Springfield, Ill. were responding to the location. Heavy lift cranes were brought to the scene and other heavy equipment was put on standby.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker activated the State Emergency Operations Center for the state, and especially hard-hit Madison County.

My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources.



Our @ILStatePolice and @ReadyIllinois are both coordinating closely with local officials and I will continue to monitor the situation. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 11, 2021

Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Public Health were also offering assistance.

Sarah Biermann was looking to get work from her husband who had dropped off a van at the warehouse. She had last heard from him at 8 p.m. Phone calls to his phone have gone to voicemail since then. Worried, she came to the warehouse and found the wreckage. She cannot get ahold of anyone at the facility.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency asks anyone looking for friends or loved ones affected by the storms to use text messaging to try to reach them. This allows phone lines to be used by first responders.

There is no word on injuries at this time.