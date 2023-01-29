Make-a-Wish helps Greenbrier teen's dream come true

Ashley Pearson has always wanted to visit New York City and now thanks to the Make-a-Wish foundation she's heading to The Big Apple in less than a week!

GREENBRIER, Ark. — On Sunday afternoon 14-year-old Ashley Pearson thought she was going out to eat with her family like any normal day— though she had no clue what she'd be walking into later.

Her family was throwing a party celebrating a dream come true because Ashley was set to go to New York City.

“So shocked, like, I’m going to be going there,” said Ashley. “And a lot of people live there and you just like, how do you not cry every day from seeing the world there.”

The Make-a-Wish foundation is responsible for making this trip happen, and her dad and stepmom are thankful she will get to experience this.

“Truly blessed, truly blessed, extremely happy for her to see the happiness come through,” said Stepmom Amanda Pearson.



Almost a year ago Ashely’s life changed.

“I figured out about everything that I had cancer and then I had a tumor. And it was just very shocking,” said Ashley.

Throughout her difficult journey, she's fought to remain positive no matter what.

“I'm feeling down sometimes. And I’m like, why am I still doing this if I feel like this, but most days, I know that I’m very strong,” said Ashley.

She explained that it was all thanks to her family.

“My dad does for sure. He's like my best friend, which is weird to say, but he's been there for me my whole life. Even when my mom died of cancer,” said Ashley. "Amanda has been there for me too. For sure. Ever since she's came in the picture. She's been there. And I know my mom is watching over me in heaven as well.”

Her parents have said they're proud of the strength and resilience that Ashley has shown at such a young age.

“She does a really good job at keeping the positive attitude," said Amanda.

Ashley approaches each new day with optimism

“I know that I’m very strong and that I made it in life so far, and that I’m going to keep making it in life as time goes on,” said Ashley.