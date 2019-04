According to Malvern Animal Shelter, they are temporarily closing due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, there are seven remaining pups, and the shelter is asking for anyone to consider adopting or fostering one or more of these pups.

Malvern Animal Control is still going strong and will be on patrol, but if these seven pups do't find homes before Friday, April 26, they will be will be euthanized.

Please consider adopting or fostering one or more of these pups!