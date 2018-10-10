OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFSM) — Authorities captured a suspect accused of killing his mother and father in Franklin County.

Troopers found 23-year-old Dustin Jordan on Tuesday, Oct. 9 night not far from Oklahoma City.

Deputies found the bodies of his parents Kathy and Michael Jordan on Monday, Oct. 8.

They were found inside their home on Compressor Road in the small community of Etna in southern Franklin County. Officers were initially responding to a welfare check when they noticed a bullet hole in a window.

Investigators got a warrant and discovered the couple’s bodies.

Law enforcement were on the hunt for Dustin Jordan and his parents’ pickup ever since.

Troopers with Oklahoma Highway Patrol found Jordan just before 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 35 north of Lake Arcadia Central State Park.

He was taken into custody without incident, according to OHP.

This story is developing.

