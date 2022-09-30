Man in Benton County recognized for heroic act

Michael Oldham was recognized for helping a Benton County deputy wrestle a man to the ground.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A man in Benton County is being recognized for helping a deputy wrestle a man to the ground.

On May 31, 2022, Deputy Zachary Martin with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.

BCSO says when Deputy Martin was trying to arrest the male driver, he became non-compliant and combative until a physical altercation ensued. The male began to fight and injure Deputy Martin, according to BCSO.

Deputy Martin was trying to get the suspect into custody but was alone and had been wrestling with him for quite some time, so he started to get tired.

Michael Oldham says he was driving with his wife on Highway 62 when he saw the altercation between Deputy Martin and the aggressive man. Oldham says he didn't think twice and immediately pulled over to help the deputy.

Oldham offered to help the deputy and they were both able to get the suspect into the back of the patrol car.

BCSO says Oldham's actions helped prevent a more serious incident as backup units had not responded to the scene at the time. BCSO gave a token of gratitude to Oldham for his bravery and thanked him this week for being a good citizen.

"His actions reflect tremendously upon himself, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and the great Citizens of the State of Arkansas. The Sheriff’s Office would like to present a token of our gratitude and thanks for coming to aid for one of our own. Mr. Oldham’s bravery is remarkable and he deserves recognition for his quick actions and thinking under stress." BCSO posted on Facebook.

