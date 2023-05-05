Man claims $1 million Powerball prize just weeks before ticket expires

An Alabama man has claimed the $1 million prize from a Powerball ticket that he purchased in Conway, Arkansas five months ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Alabama man has claimed the $1 million prize from a Powerball ticket that he purchased in Conway, Arkansas five months ago.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket from a Kum & Go located along 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway.

This ticket was one of the Quick Pick tickets and was purchased for the drawing that happened on Nov. 26, 2022.

"I was checking some old tickets in my wallet that I had purchased when visiting relatives in Conway for Thanksgiving," the man said. "So, it was a total surprise when I came across the winning Powerball ticket."

The man was able to match all five of the white balls needed to win, but didn't match the Powerball number 3.

After claiming the ticket, the man becomes the 95th winner of at least $1 million in Arkansas since 2009.

As for his plans for the money? The winner said that he plans to pay off his debt and his children's college tuition.

➤ Sign up now for THV11's Lunchbox newsletter. It sends you the top trending stories, the latest forecast, and more straight to your email!