Suspect dead after being shot by officers in Washington County

In August 2022, Seward pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge where he was accused of trying to kill his probation officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

LINCOLN, Ark. — A man is dead after officers shot at him in rural Washington County on Friday, May 19, according to acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Arkansas, Dewaine Allen.

Officials say they were conducting an arrest warrant on 31-year-old, Zachry Seward for possession of firearms at around 3-4 p.m. on May 19. Officers were at Seward's home in Washington County when he shot at them, according to U.S. Marshal Allen.

Officials say U.S. Marshals, state and local agents shot back at Seward, killing him.

U.S. Marshal Allen says the Washington County Sheriff's Office was also on the scene but was not involved in the shooting.

In August 2022, Seward pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge where he was accused of trying to kill his probation officer.

According to a report from the Fayetteville Police Department, the officer was attacked and stabbed by Seward while she was in her office.

The officer was taken to the hospital and survived her injuries, but police say based on the evidence at the scene, Seward had tried to kill her because drug court "ruined" his life.

There are no further details on this deadly shooting but police say this is still being investigated.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.