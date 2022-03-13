Man falls to death at rooftop bar in Dallas, police say

Dallas police say the incident happened at the 77 Degrees rooftop bar on North Henderson Avenue.

DALLAS — A 25-year-old man is dead after police said he fell from the second floor of a rooftop bar in Dallas Saturday night.

Police said the incident happened at the 77 Degrees bar at North Henderson Avenue and Fuqua Street. There was a large police and EMT presence at the location around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, witnesses stated that the man went over the railing of the rooftop and onto the ground. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died, police said.